8th VMC Interschool Art Contest drafts 62 student artists

The Victorias Milling Company is set to hold its 8th VMC Interschool Art Contest this year.

During the Preliminary Judging held on November 13 at Jamie’s Café in Bacolod City, 130 entries were received, and 62 were chosen for this year’s competition.

Now in its eighth year, the art competition has become a platform for budding art talents to be discovered and mentored by experts in visual arts.

This year’s theme, “My Role in Society,” aims to drive the value of growth and development among the youth and what they think their role should be in their community, our society, and nation-building in general.

The competition, launched in 2013, was put on hold during the pandemic and re-launched last year with an art exhibit from past winners. This year, VMC chose the theme to instill value in the role of the youth in growing nations and economies and hopes to send that message to the young to strive for self-improvement and to become better versions of themselves.

In the elementary category, 20 students passed the screening: La Consolacion College Bacolod - Chloe Anne Montaño, Glenierr Rose Alcabasa, Gwen Stacee Vicente and Kayecee Amber Bagatela; University of Negros Occidental Recoletos - Ebrill Zoe Bolocon and Sheena Rain Reyes; Cadiz East Elementary School 1 - Illymari Ceniza; Center Phil. Montessori Bacolod - Jelaine Antonette Gomez;

Gil Lopez Elementary School - Sophia Emerald Caminong; La Castellana Elementary School - Persius Mark Longero; Patlagan Elementary School - Khian Blacquio and Sarah Jane Damiray; Shiloh Christian School Inc. - Zhyenaiah Tonogbanua; Silay South Elementary School - Heart Sta. Maria; Smile Village Elementary School - Jomel Cotez; SPED Training Center - Kim Arianne Diosana and Princess Allanah Fuentebella; Talisay South Elementary School - Gwen Raylene Ereje; University of St. La Salle – Bacolod IS - Kris Edward Belaguas; and VICMICO Elementary School II - Narciso Mendoza.

In the secondary category, 42 students out of 85 that submitted entries qualified with La Consolacion College – Bacolod having 11 passers namely Anika Benjamin, Audrey Kaye Sarsona, Bear Jay Bermeo, Erin Ysabelle Dosayla, Jackie Louise Magpusao, Janin Maye Miranda, Jhodie May Salomon, Lexie Margaret Viñas, Nicolette Ayisha Medina, Ricardo Regalia III and Roshan Langreo.

Joining them are Dawn Marie Puentespina, Keisha May Britania and Jada Sadelle Maire Tamara from Bacolod Tay Tung High School; Cabug National High School - Beatrice Braza; Colegio San Agustin – Bacolod - Dagway Torreverde and Jamela Puntal; Dr. Vicente F. Gustilo Memorial National High School - Carla Salazar, Jeanie Rose Baril, John Steve Gabana, Kishian Faith Trofeo, Ma. Beatriz Espinosa and Rafaylan John Otid; Enrique B. Magalona National High School - Adrian Andrade; Inocencio V. Ferrer Memorial School of Fisheries - Aulo Gil Santos; Isabela National High School - Neca Mae Abalunan and from La Castellana National High School - Ellakim Peria, Lorenz Oscar Mendoza, Sophia Andrea Josue and Stephen Jay Gallano.

From Manapla National High School - Kurt Lennon Gonzales; Sicaba National High School - Janevie Cabula, Kyle Justin Pedrajas, Luckysha Lopez and Sabrina Nicole Delotina; St. John's Institute - Charlize Hailey Tabora; STI West Negros University - Fortress Ysmael Obas and Sean Leovi Barredo; University of Negros Occidental Recoletos - Janine Subejano, Katherine Ibalobor, and Xian Clive Villar and the University of St. La Salle - Mon Alyssa Cordero.

The on-the-spot competition is scheduled on November 25 at the Grand Pavillion of the Acacia Convention Center in Bacolod City, with winners in the elementary category gett P20,000 for the grand prize, P15,000 for second place, and P10,000 for the third place. Two consolation prizes of P5,000 each will also be awarded. An LED television will also be awarded to the winning school.

For the secondary level, the grand champion will get P30,000 in cash while the second placer will take home P20,000 in cash, and the third place will get P15,000 with two consolation prizes of P5,000 each. The winning school will also get an LED television.

All finalists will be invited to attend next year’s VMC Summer Art Workshop, where they will get an opportunity to have a one-on-one mentorship with professional visual artists as part of the program’s continuing education to nurture art talents and inculcate among the youth the love and preservation of our Negrense heritage through visual arts.

The judges during the Preliminary Judging were Maureen Austria, Barry Cervantes, and Arch. Hilario III “Doods” Campos.