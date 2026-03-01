9 arrested for illegal mining; Lacson commends operatives

NEGROS Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson commended the coordinated action of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and all partner agencies under Oplan Kalikasan for the operation conducted in Barangay Bacuyangan, Hinoba-an, for an alleged illegal mining activities on February 26, 2026.

"We recognize the importance of inter-agency collaboration, particularly with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) and other law enforcement units, in promptly acting on reports of unauthorized mining activities. Effective environmental governance requires decisive enforcement anchored on the rule of law," Lacson said in a statement.

He said the Province remains firm in its commitment to ensure that environmental laws are strictly implemented and that regulatory processes are upheld without exception.

"A mining permit is a privilege granted by the State, it is not a right. Responsible mining can support development, but illegal or abusive practices weaken public trust, harm ecosystems, and compromise sustainable progress," he added.

The governor lauded the enforcement agencies for their vigilance and assured the public that the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental will continue to uphold environmental integrity and protect our natural resources for present and future generations.

On February 26, nine individuals were arrested in a joint operation under Oplan Kalikasan led by CIDG-Negros Occidental and other agencies for alleged illegal mining activities in Zone 10, Barangay Bacuyangan, Hinoba-an.

Police identified the suspects as alias Berto, 53, a resident of Barangay Talacagay, Hinoba-an; alias Jo, 27, generator operator and a resident of Barangay Santo Nino, Cataingan, Masbate; alias Chris, 23, generator operator and a resident of Barobo, Surigao Del Sur; alias Dio, 31, backhoe operator and a resident of Rawari Kitao-tao, Bukidnon; and alias Leo, 40, generator operator and a resident of Surigao Del Norte.

Also arrested were alias Ran, 57; alias Dan, 46, backhoe operator, and a resident of Barangay Cabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay; alias Ed, 40, backhoe operator, and a resident of Mati City, Davao Oriental; and alias Zhi, 38, mining manager, and a resident of Barangay 2, Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office chief, said an information was received by the CIDG, Provincial Field Unit from a concerned citizen who personally appeared regarding an alleged illegal small-scale mining operation in the area.

She said the suspects were caught in flagrante delicto extracting and exploiting mineral resources without lawful authority, resulting in their arrest for violation of Sections 102 and 103 of Republic Act (RA) 7942 and violation of Section 3, paragraph (c) of RA 7076.

Police recovered from the area were two units of backhoe, a vibrating screen, automatic generator set, two wheeler dump trucks, two boxes containing Mercury bottles, identification cards, 52 pieces of caliber 5.56 mm ammunition, 23 pieces of caliber .45 ammunition, firearm case, a bolo with scabbard, and one unit Toyota Hilux.

Malong said the operation demonstrates that illegal mining and exploitation of natural resources will not be tolerated in the Negros Island Region.

Through the coordinated efforts of law enforcement and government agencies, she said that all illegal activities were immediately stopped, and the seized materials properly secured.

"PRO-NIR will continue to enforce the law, protect the environment, and preserve the region’s natural resources, ensuring the safety and welfare of all residents," she added.

Hinoba-an Mayor Daph Anthony Reliquias said in a statement that these coordinated efforts, carried out in accordance with established legal procedures, ultimately culminated in the enforcement operation conducted by the concerned authorities.

"I am firmly against illegal mining. Any extraction of our natural resources without lawful permits, regulatory compliance, and environmental safeguards is unacceptable," he said.

He added the rule of law must prevail. While properly regulated and lawful economic activities are recognized under national policy, operations that violate environmental laws and disregard government authority have no place in our municipality.

The mayor noted that this issue goes beyond enforcement; it is about protecting the future of every Hinoban-on.

"Our farmers, families, and communities rely on clean water, fertile land, and a safe environment for their livelihood and well-being. As your Mayor, my duty is clear: to safeguard our resources, uphold the law, and ensure that development in Hinoba-an is responsible, lawful, and beneficial to our people," Reliquias said.

He said they will stand firm not only in action, but in principle, in defending the welfare, dignity, and long-term prosperity of the Municipality of Hinoba-an and every proud Hinoban-on who calls it home. (MAP)