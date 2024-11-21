9 hurt in road accident

Nine persons, including seven minors, were injured after they were hit by a tricycle at Araneta Street, Barangay Sum-ag, Bacolod City, at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 19.

Injured were Hily Cuenca, 50, a resident of Purok Mahinangpanon, Barangay Pta Taytay, and Phoebe Islao, 41 years old, married of Purok Magbi-abihon, Barangay Pta. Taytay, the seven minors, one female and six males, and all elementary students.

Police Major Ramel Sarona, head of the Traffic Management Unit (TMU), said yesterday the victims were crossing from east towards west direction when they were hit by a tricycle driven by Nelson Jalandoni, 76, and resident of Purok Nami-Nami 1, Barangay Sum-ag.

He said Jalandoni, traveling southward, failed to notice the victims crossing the street.

He added nine victims, eight of them sustained injuries and brought to the South Bacolod General Hospital.

Sarona noted that the victims were already discharged from the hospital.

Sarona said Jalandoni was released from police custody about 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, after the 12-hour reglementary prolapsed 20.

He said there was already an initial settlement between the family of the victims and the suspect.

He added that Jalandoni's children also promised to assist the victims.

Sarona reminded the motorists to slow down and watch for pedestrians. /MAP.