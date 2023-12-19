9 LGUs in Negros Occidental identified as ‘poverty stricken’

A survey has identified nine local government units (LGUs) in Negros Occidental as "poverty striken," Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said on Monday, December 18.

Lacson identified the LGUs as Binalbagan, Calatrava, Candoni, Cauayan, EB Magalona, Hinigaran, Hinoba-an, Ilog and Isabela.

The governor said the result of the survey will serve as guidance to the LGUs on how to deal with the situation.

"As a whole, the provincial government has a general budget from all the offices. We try to cover areas that need help. Poverty alleviation is one area we are focusing on, like the feeding program we have implemented in the town of Don Salvador Benedicto. These programs contribute to the eradication of poverty in certain areas in the province," he pointed out.

The LGUs can also seek assistance from the national government, the governor added.

The result of the survey was presented during the last quarter meeting of the Provincial Development Council at the Capitol Social Hall on Monday.

"Poverty is not about malnutrition in an area. It is also about the lack of steady means of livelihood," he also said.

He added, “That is where scholarships come in to train the community especially the out of school. Teaching them so they will have a means of livelihood in the future.”

He said the provincial government signed another agreement with SciTech in Cebu where the out-of-school youths will be trained and will be given an opportunity to work at the export processing zone.

"This is one way of alleviating poverty in the province," Lacson added.*