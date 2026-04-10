900 cops to secure Panaad Festival

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) will conduct the sendoff ceremony for Task Group Panaad Festival 2026 at the Panaad Park and Stadium, Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City, on April 11, 2026.

The event will be led by Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, along with Colonel Dennis Wenceslao, Negros Occidental Police Office (Nocppo) director, and Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the sendoff ceremony will include the presentation of force and resources, as well as the blessing of troops, signifying full operational readiness and the unified commitment of all units involved.

She said the deployment will be implemented under a comprehensive security framework anchored on intelligence-driven operations, heightened police visibility, and strong coordination with local government units, force multipliers, and partner agencies, ensuring the efficient, coordinated, and seamless implementation of all security measures throughout the duration of the event.

Malong said they will deploy at least 900 personnel for the duration of the festival, from April 13 to 19, which composed of PNP personnel from Nocppo and Bacolod City Police Office, together with personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection, and Provincial Health Office.

Provincial Disaster Management Program Division will ensure comprehensive coverage of key areas and swift response to any incidents.

In support of the operation, Malong said more than 100 logistical assets will also be utilized, including mobile vehicles, motorcycles, handheld radios, base radios, and man truck, to enhance mobility, coordination, and operational efficiency throughout the event.

Ibay also reiterated that PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its mandate to maintain peace and order, assuring the public of the organization’s full readiness to address any security concerns.

He also encouraged the public to remain vigilant and to extend full cooperation with authorities by strictly observing security protocols, underscoring that public safety is a shared responsibility for a safe and successful Panaad Festival 2026.

With these measures in place, PRO-NIR assured the public that the Panaad Festival 2026 will be conducted in a safe and orderly manner, anchored on the strong partnership and shared responsibility of all stakeholders in ensuring public safety and community well-being. (MAP)