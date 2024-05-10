99 EB Magalona hog raisers get assistance from province

The first batch of 99 hog raisers from the Municipality of E. B. Magalona, whose pigs were affected by transboundary swine diseases, has received financial assistance from the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental during the turnover ceremony at the Public Plaza Wednesday, May 8.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson led the turnover of cash assistance totaling to P198,000.

Assisting the governor were Vice Mayor Eric Matulac, who represented Mayor Marvin Malacon; Sangguniang Bayan Members Gilda Parcon and Gelita Parcon, and Municipal Agriculturist Efren Garcia Jr.

The MSWD Office, headed by Municipal Social Welfare Officer Emy Lyn Hibionada, facilitated the assistance. (PR)