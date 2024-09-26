99%, Palanca will run for Governor -Hinlo

Atty. Jesus Hinlo, provincial chair of Partido Demokratikong Pilipino (PDP) said former Victorias City Mayor Francis Frederick Palanca will be running for governor in the May 2025 elections 99%.

" For me, it's 99% and I leave it to Palanca the remaining 1% until he makes the final announcement. He will run without a Vice Governor and we will ally with those who will not support Governor Bong Lacson," Hinlo said.

In the provincial congressional districts, Hinlo said they would field a candidate in the sixth district.

Former Hinoba-an Mayor Ernesto Estrao has already declared he will challenge incumbent congresswoman Mercedes Alvarez.

"We can have alliances in so far as local politics is concerned," Hinlo added.

He said he would sign the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) of candidates in the province who will run under PDP.

Hinlo said he will finalize everything with Palanca but they will make a final announcement soon.

Hinlo also declared that if approved by the party he will run for senator in the 2025 elections. " It's my only chance of winning. Our last senator was in 1963. If we keep on dividing, we will only be until supporting candidates who are not from Negros. I will be asking for the support of our fellow Negrenses," Hinlo added.

Most local officials are already members of Partido Federal Ng Pilipinas of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and other national political parties allied to PFP. (TDE)