‘A Birder's Paradise’ in Gawahon Eco-Park bags P13M at tourism awards

President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos, Jr. turned over the symbolic check amounting to P8 million plus P5 million from the country’s President to Victorias City Mayor Javier Benitez for winning fourth in the Tourism Champions Challenge by the Department of Tourism with its entry Victorias City's "A Birder's Paradise" with Gawahon Eco-Park which promotes biodiversity, conservation, and sustainability. The awarding rites were held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) recently. The young Benitez received the award with City Tourism Officer Marian Rica Calseña (far right). In photo were Tourism Secretary Christina FrascO (3rd from left) Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin (2nd) and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) General Manager Mark Lapid (left).
Pres. Marcos showed his elation at the achievement of Victorias City Mayor Javi Benitez as Victorias City was among the top awardees. Tourism Sec. Frasco equally felt elated when she looked at how the two conveyed their congratulatory spirit.
Victorias LGU’s ‘A Birder’s Paradise

Victorias City's "A Birder's Paradise" in Gawahon Eco-Park has achieved a significant milestone by securing the fourth position in the Tourism Champions Challenge (TCC) organized by the Department of Tourism on April 15. 

Mayor Javier Benitez with Vice Mayor Abelardo “Junb” Bantug III and City Tourism Officer Marian Rica Calseña received the award at the Philippine International Cultural Center (PICC) in Manila with the valuable presence of President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos, Jr., Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, ExecI've Secretary Lucas Bersamin, and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) General Manager Mark Lapid. 

The city has successfully outperformed other finalists in the Visayas region and received a the total prize of P13 million, which includes an additional P5 million from President Marcos.

Mayor Javi Benitez expressed gratitude for earning the title and emphasized the importance of promoting biodiversity, conservation, and sustainability of Gawahon Ecopark and making it a premier tourism destination. 

It is noteworthy that Victorias City is among the top 15 finalists of TCC in the entire Philippines and the only LGU that qualified in the entire Province of Negros Occidental. 

Victorias City made a remarkable achievement that contributed positively, impacting the economic and social well-being of the people.*

With the presidents and the awardees
A “groufie” with the young mayor
Benitez and Frasco greet each other during the awarding rites.
