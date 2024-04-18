‘A Birder's Paradise’ in Gawahon Eco-Park bags P13M at tourism awards

Victorias LGU’s ‘A Birder’s Paradise

Victorias City's "A Birder's Paradise" in Gawahon Eco-Park has achieved a significant milestone by securing the fourth position in the Tourism Champions Challenge (TCC) organized by the Department of Tourism on April 15.

Mayor Javier Benitez with Vice Mayor Abelardo “Junb” Bantug III and City Tourism Officer Marian Rica Calseña received the award at the Philippine International Cultural Center (PICC) in Manila with the valuable presence of President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos, Jr., Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, ExecI've Secretary Lucas Bersamin, and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) General Manager Mark Lapid.

The city has successfully outperformed other finalists in the Visayas region and received a the total prize of P13 million, which includes an additional P5 million from President Marcos.

Mayor Javi Benitez expressed gratitude for earning the title and emphasized the importance of promoting biodiversity, conservation, and sustainability of Gawahon Ecopark and making it a premier tourism destination.

It is noteworthy that Victorias City is among the top 15 finalists of TCC in the entire Philippines and the only LGU that qualified in the entire Province of Negros Occidental.

Victorias City made a remarkable achievement that contributed positively, impacting the economic and social well-being of the people.*