A family affair for Bacolod's Mr. Ironman

John Ordoñez, from Bacolod City, has just finished his 20th IRONMAN competition.

But this time, it was a family-affair as the 59 year-old Bacoleño triathlete, competed alongside his younger sister Tessa Ordoñez, who lives in Tustin California.

They joined a strong field of some 3,000 professional men and women in this grueling event.

IRONMAN California 2023, was hosted by the state's capital city of Sacramento. Its flat terrain allowed triathletes to unleash their full potential, with a downriver 2.4 mile swim, a fast and flat 112 mile bike race through farm and wine country and a spirited 26.2 mile run.

The race culminated at an epic finish line at the California State Capitol, providing a grand and iconic backdrop for becoming an IRONMAN.

"Competing alongside Tessa made the event very special," said Ordoñez.

"It was tough going with heavy rains and strong winds. We were drenched and cold, but we made it. And to make the occasion even more memorable, I made sure we crossed the finish line together."

This was the fourth IRONMAN competition Tessa, 51 and a breast cancer survivor, has entered.

She and John, children of well-known Bacolod doctor and Rotarian, Ed Ordoñez from Capitoville, are already in training for their next IRONMAN competition. (PR)