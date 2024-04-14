A paisley-themed double celebration

There was a birthday celebration for two amazing and humble people --Jocelyn Yoshida who is a prime mover of a ride-hailing app (Grab) Bacolod and Iloilo and Raymund Javellana, the one who created the famous Ruins in Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

It happened on April 10 and it was a double birthday celebration with a paisley theme.

Paisley is a classic pattern that is popular again this year. The party was held in a cozy outdoor space and was all about family, friends, music, fashion, and laughter.

Jo-ann (Jocelyn) was there with her son Hidetaka, who is a fun-loving Filipino-Japanese teen. Raymond Javellana was there with his whole family, including his wife Yves, sons and daughters-in-law, and grandkids.

Jo-ann talked about her feelings as she turned 55.

She said that it was a time to celebrate her accomplishments and to appreciate the wisdom that comes with age. She also said that it was a reminder to pursue her dreams and not neglect them. She felt a lot of gratitude for her family, health, friends, and love.

She said that as she grows older, she has become more selective about how she spends her time and who she spends it with. She values relationships and experiences more and knows that they can have a profound impact on our lives. She also talked about the importance of faith and how it has helped her through difficult times.

Her prayers were, "Dear Heavenly Father, on this joyous occasion of our double celebration, as we mark another year of life for myself at 55 and Tito Raymund at 66, we come before you with hearts overflowing with gratitude.

Thank you, Lord, for the gift of another year. For the countless moments of laughter, the warmth of love shared, and the lessons learned along the way. You have blessed us abundantly, far beyond what we could ever imagine or deserve.

As we embark on this new chapter of life, we recognize that each day is a precious gift from you. Help us to cherish every moment and to live with purpose, passion, and gratitude.

We thank you for the journey of life, with all its twists and turns, highs and lows. For in each experience, we find growth, strength, and wisdom. Help us to embrace the truth that we are not growing old but becoming seasoned and experienced in your grace.

We are grateful for the love and support of our friends and family who have gathered here today. Their presence fills our hearts with joy, and their love sustains us through every season of life.

Lord, as we step into another year, we pray for the courage to follow our passions and the wisdom to make a difference in the lives of those around us. May we continue to shine your light brightly in this world, bringing hope, love, and joy wherever we go.

Thank you, Heavenly Father, for all the blessings you have bestowed upon us. May this year be filled with moments of joy, laughter, and love as we continue to grow in strength, wisdom, and grace.

Meanwhile, Mr. Raymond Javellana thanked everyone for coming to the party and thanked God and his family for the love and blessings in his life.*