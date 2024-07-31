Indeed, as in many other national problems, the government quickly passes the blame on the already battered citizens who are reluctant and discontented recipients of many government-poor projects including the almost never-ending flood projects.

Instead of subjecting itself to public scrutiny, the government often blurs the issues, escapes responsibility and accountability, and blames the citizens for all its wrongs.

A shameful situation, a shameful government this is.

It is obvious from wherever and whichever angle one sees and analyzes it. Floods just get deadlier with worsening bureaucratic corruption.

For more than a decade now, lawmakers have been increasing the yearly budget averaging Php 350 to Php 450 billion for various flood control projects despite no improvements in flood management and no substantive evaluation of project results.

Now, some lawmakers are crying wolf demanding a review of what happened to the projects. Why? For what? Here is a classic example of them who instead of admitting their role in the problem with a clear commitment to correct it, still have the gall to make a grandstanding declaration that they want the issue settled once and for all. Sana noon pa at sana all!

The problem with flood management is neither a budget nor a master plan. Billions in annual budget for flood control, and millions more in the national flood control master plan and their local counterparts have long been done. Not even the climate crisis. But why does the problem persist or get worse?

Organized bureaucratic corruption is the obvious reason. Big flood control projects, roads and bridges, and other infrastructure projects are “money manufacturers” of corrupt officials in government agencies tasked with the projects.

Often singled out by official and unofficial reports are the DPWH, MMDA, DA, and other related GOCCs, some party lists, and no less, congressmen/women, some governors and mayors, who get 15-30 percent SOPs from every project, not to mention numerous juicy perks offered them from favored contractors and suppliers.

Today no contractors and suppliers get government projects without having to give SOPs to project providers, and these are the executive agencies, who have to rely on the lawmakers, and the latter from the blessings of Malacanang.

You ask the obvious favored contractors and they will tell you why they prefer government projects despite the risk to bankroll the projects in advance, and often late payments.

When I heard last week of PBBM and its top officials flaunting the new government procurement law to improve government projects and delivery system, I just told myself, that the big bosses in national agencies I have mentioned must be gloating in contempt because they know they can always circumvent the law, and their system of “money manufacturing” is well established and deeply entrenched in decades of perfecting project management.

By all counts, the national floods problem will get deadlier, and become a monstrous problem, not because of the climate crisis, or citizen’s lack of awareness, but because those entrusted with the authority and power of governance, including managing people’s money and our country’s vital resources – are increasingly inutile, thick-skinned and useless in running our country and people.

So what’s our take? Let’s take something with a socially transformative and lasting impact. And ones we can be proud of with our present and next generations.