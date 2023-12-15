‘A STEP CLOSER’ | Negros Occidental officials welcome Senate passage of NIR bill

Some government leaders in Negros Occidental welcomed the Senate passage of the bill creating the Negros Island Region (NIR).

"A step closer to establishing the NIR," Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said on Thursday, December 14.

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez said the development is "great news."

"Hoping it passes the Senate and our President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs it for the Negrosanons. Let's all support this," Benitez, president of the Negros Association of Chief Executives (ACE), also said.

On Wednesday, December 13, the Senate, on its last session day for 2023, passed on second reading the Senate Bill No. 2507, otherwise known as An Act Establishing the Negros Island Region.

Senator JV Ejercito, main author of the bill, said the legislative measure "aims to improve the delivery of basic government services in Negros Island."

"The bill also seeks to promote efficiency in the government to enable it to pursue programs consistent with national goals for accelerated social and economic development," the senator said in a statement.

"Not only for convenience but more so for the efficiency in the delivery of government services for the Negrenses," Ejercito, whose mother is from Negros Occidental, said.

He said the bill is also to ensure the effective delivery of public services to the NIR, regional offices shall be established and designated.*