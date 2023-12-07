A Unique Christmas Tree at San Carlos City Hall

San Carlos City Hall is once again adorned with magnificent lights and a Christmas tree that capture the essence of the city's rich culture and vibrant heritage this Christmas season.



It was switched on simultaneously with the lights on ceremony of Pasko sa Dakbayan, last Dec. 2, 2023.



This year, Jeremy Rondovio of the city's creative team with the help of Richardson N. Apayla, the Venue Stylist for Paskong Pinoy Park for the City Hall Lobby has taken a unique approach by showcasing the native products of San Carlos City. The concept behind the Christmas tree at San Carlos City Hall revolves around highlighting the beauty and craftsmanship of the city's native products.



Instead of traditional ornaments, the Christmas tree and city hall lobby are adorned with weaved baskets, Capiz shells, big and small Pandan fans and bamboo peels reflecting the city's native industry. These materials with their earth-toned hues not only add a touch of elegance and authenticity to the tree but symbolize the city's deep connection to its agricultural roots and the importance of sustainable living.



Rondovio said the decision to tone down the colors was a deliberate choice. By opting for a more subdued color palette, the team wanted to create a sense of tranquility and simplicity allowing the focus to highlight the beauty of the native products.



He also cited that more than 500 lanterns adorned along city streets were made by persons deprived of liberty (PDL) at the city's District Jail of the Bureau of Jail Management & Penology; another giant lantern made of native materials, the PDL's gift to Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo was also on display inside city hall together with the Christmas tree.



These decorations also serve as a reminder of the city's culture and heritage, and how traditional arts and crafts are still relevant in the modern world. They also show the city's values of sustainability, craftsmanship and respect for local culture.



This departure from the usual vibrant and colorful designs serves as a refreshing change, highlighting the elegance and timelessness of San Carlos City's native crafts.



The Christmas tree at San Carlos City Hall not only serves as a visual delight but also promotes local artisans and the PDL’s exceptional craftsmanship. By showcasing native products, the city aims to support and uplift the livelihoods of these skilled artisans, encouraging the community to value and appreciate their work.



Furthermore, the use of sustainable materials in the tree's decorations aligns with the city's commitment to environmental conservation. San Carlos City takes pride in its eco-friendly initiatives, and this Christmas tree display serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving natural resources and promoting sustainable practices.*