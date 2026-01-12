Access backs Negros Power, Noneco partnership

THE Alliance of Concerned Consumers in Electricity and Social Services (Access) has expressed full support for the proposed partnership between Negros Power and the Northern Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Noneco) through a joint venture agreement (JVA).

Wennie Sancho, Access president, said he believes that amid clamor over inefficient services and inadequate power supply among electricity consumers in Northern Negros, the proposed partnership between Negros Power and Noneco, facilitated through a JVA, is poised to significantly enhance power services in the area, considering the increasing demand for electricity.

Sancho said that drawing from the successful collaboration between Negros Power and the Central Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Ceneco), the initiative promises numerous benefits for consumers.

He added that Access and the Power Watch Negros secretary are assisting consumers in Northern Negros in solidifying and strengthening the formation of the Alliance of Consumers in Northern Negros (ACNN) in support of the endeavor to provide affordable and reliable power supply to the people.

Sancho noted that the key advantages of the project that compelled Access to support the proposal include improved infrastructure, increased efficiency, and enhanced reliability of power supply.

“A partnership can leverage Negros Power’s expertise to upgrade Noneco’s infrastructure, leading to reduced outages and better service quality,” Sancho said.

He said that consumers in Northern Negros can expect more responsive and accountable services, as the partnership may introduce innovative solutions and best practices from the energy sector.

Moreover, Sancho said that strengthening the ACNN will provide a unified voice for consumers, ensuring that their interests are represented in the partnership’s decision-making process.

“This collaboration has the potential to create a more robust and consumer-centric power service framework in Northern Negros, aligning with the goals of Access and ACNN to promote efficient and reliable energy access,” he said. (MAP)