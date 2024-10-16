ACCESS launches in Bacolod

Bacolod consumer group Alliance of Concerned Consumers in Electricity and Social Services (ACCESS) was launched in Bacolod City on Tuesday, October 15.

The ACCESS was led by its President Wennie Sancho along with its other officials Roy Cordova as vice president, corporate secretary Dionisio Dela Cruz, treasurer Pastor James Jaruda, and project implementation office Jupeter Arela.

ACCESS board of directors includes Eduardo Gulmatico, Ramon Cruz Gumban, Rolly Torre, Rics Villanueva, Diego Malacad, Samson Soriano, and Esther Sancho, who also took their oath of office administered by Erwin Delilan, President of Negros Press Club, on Tuesday at the Orange Hall, Lopues East, Bacolod City.

Also present were Engineer LeomelTambanillo, AVP sitio electrification program of Negros Power, and Maricel Pe, AVP Customer Care of Negros Power.

Sancho said ACCESS is more of a federation of consumer organizations, multi-sectoral groups, transport groups, labor groups, business groups including homeowners associations in Bacolod City.

" It's a consolidation of various groups to strengthen the rights of the consumers when it comes to their rights and welfare, particularly on consumer protection at the same time, we want to establish a rapport with the Negros Power to address the problem immediately," he said.

ACCESS officials also signed a consumers' covenant to manifest their unequivocal support for the statements and principles enunciated in their undertaking.

Sancho said they are willing to assist individuals who are complaining regarding their power connection.

" We will facilitate so that it will be addressed immediately by Negros Power," he said.

He added they are hopeful that the Negros Power will also support their program for consumer education./MAP.