Accounting Information System graduate crowned Miss Bacolod MassKara 2024

Princess Ella Olmilla, a graduate of Colegio San Agustin Bacolod with a degree in Accounting Information System, was crowned Miss Bacolod Masskara 2024 during the coronation night held at the University of St. La Salle Coliseum on Saturday, October 19.

Olmilla, an advocate for elderly care, bested 14 other candidates. She dedicated the crown to her five grandparents, especially her late grandmother, Ella Olmilla, who raised her during her childhood.

Olmilla’s wit, radiant beauty, and captivating personality impressed the judges, excelling in rounds—Super Bacoleña, Swimwear, Evening Gown Competition, and the question and answer.

“This has been a dream of my grandmother ever since I was 16, and I believe I not only carried this journey with me but also carried her legacy,” Olmilla said.

Omilla also won Best in Swimwear, Best in Evening Gown, as well as special sponsor awards such as Miss Merzci, Miss Ysa Botanica, Miss MKU Construction, Miss MassKara Chicken, Miss SM Store Bacolod, Miss Bacolod JOR Travel & Tours, Miss Bingo Plus, and the Radiant Smile Award.

Akeisha Nicole Nuarin, a Hospitality Management student, was declared first runner-up, and Cindy Valencia, an advocate for persons with disability (PWD), was named second runner-up.

Nuarin also won the Best in Festival award, while Valencia received the Best in Talent, Miss Dito Telecommunity, and Miss Northwest Inn titles.

Other candidates who received corporate and special awards were Jhudiel Micha Maris Lianda, Miss Congeniality; and Sophia Zaragoza, Most Photogenic and Darling of Social Media.

The pageant was hosted by actor Marco Gumabao and Cristalle Belo-Pitt, with a special performance by GMA artist Patrick Quiroz.

The event showcased Bacolod’s vibrant culture and the festive spirit of the MassKara Festival.

The event was attended by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, Congressman Greg Gasataya, Councilors Cindy Rojas, Claudio Puentevella, Jude Thaddeus Sayson, Jason Villarosa, and Israel Salanga.

Also present were Victorias City Mayor Javi Benitez and former mayor Monico Puentevella.

This year’s pageant was directed by Rodney Ascalon and chaired by Carlos Durana in partnership with Bacolod Yuhum Foundation. /MAP.