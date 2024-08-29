Bacolod

Actress Angel Aquino joins the inauguration of Rain Catchment Facility

INAUGURATION: Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) Chairman Ronnie Ong with LWUA advocate actress Angel Aquino, (3rd from left), Barangay Captain Armando Vito, BACIWA General Manager Monadia Jardin, Angel Aquino, BACIWA Director Clarissa Araneta graced the inauguration of the “Catch me, I’m Falling,’ Rainwater Catchment Facility at Barangay Granada, Bacolod City on August 28, 2024.
‘CATCH ME, I'M FALLING’ Rainwater Catchment facility was inaugurated in Barangay Granada on August 28, 2024.
Granada Punong Barangay Armando Vito with actress Angel Aquino.
Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) advocate actress Angel Aquino graced the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement between Barangay Granada led by Barangay Captain Armando Vito and the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) Chairman Ronnie Ong for the "Catch Me, I'm Falling" Rainwater Catchment facility held at Barangay Granada gym in Bacolod City on August 28, 2024.

Aquino is a Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) advocate who graced the MOA signing and inauguration of the said project implemented by LWUA and the Bacolod City Water District (BACIWA). 

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez and BACIWA General Manager Mona Jardin, BACIWA Director Clarissa Araneta, Barangay Kagawads and Barangay Sangguniang Kabataan Chairman Rafael Alunan, III, and Barangay Granada Kagawad Rosalie Cuaycong. 

Barangay Granada, Bacolod City was among the five recipients of this project in the Philippines.

Punong Barangay Vito was grateful that Barangay Granada was among the five recipients of the project.

As it often rains in Barangay Granada, this project could help store rainwater that can be utilized by the barangay and nearby residents.

MOA SIGNING: BACIWA Directors Clarissa Araneta, Rich Ann Zayco, BACIWA General Manager Monadia Jardin, Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez, LWUA Chairman Ronnie Ong, LWUA Advocate actress Angel Aquino and Punong Barangay Armando Vito.
Punong Barangay Armando Vito, Mayor Albee Benitez and BACIWA General Manager Monadia Jardin.
RIBBON CUTTING: Barangay Captain Armando Vito, BACIWA General Manager Monadia Jardin, LWUA advocate actress Angel Aquino, Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) Chairman Ronnie Ong, BACIWA Directors Clarissa Araneta and Rich Ann Zayco graced the inauguration of the “Catch me, I’m Falling,’ Rainwater Catchment Facility at Barangay Granada, Bacolod City on August 28, 2024.
