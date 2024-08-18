ADB monitors DSWD's Padayon, SLP projects

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) monitored projects implemented by the Sustainable Livelihood Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development under the Padayon, SLP Project.

The monitoring activities conducted by the consultants from ADB were part of the culmination activities of the pilot implementation of the said project, which aims to document the pilot program's successes, lessons, nuances, and related outcomes.

Four associations namely Buntatala Blissful Association and Dungon B Uswag Association in Iloilo City and the Padayon Salngan sa Pangabuhian and Uswag Asosyason San Nicolas from Oton, Iloilo were involved in Field Visits, Key Informant Interviews (KII), and Focus Group Discussions (FGD).

DSWD6 is one of the pilot areas for Padayon, SLP with 547 beneficiaries, which include Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) recipients in Iloilo City and Oton, Iloilo, were given grants totaling Php8,205,000 for various individual livelihood projects in 2022.

The Padayon, SLP Projects have been continuously monitored since 2022, and are now subject to Final Assessment this 2024.

Leading the conduct of the activities is SLP Regional Program Coordinator, Juliet D. Besa; together with her is Regional Monitoring Officer for Operations, Pearlyn C. Tumabiao, SLP Team Leader of Iloilo City and Guimaras, Ma. Gracia B. Trabado, assigned Project Development Officers II Ma. Josefina Torre, Jose Julius Pedregosa, Dexter Calamba, Reanie M. Parculla, Rizza Calera, Kathy Ruby Talha, Municipal Link Geraldine Oquendo, and ADB Consultants Georgina Ann Hernandez-Yang, Mary Grace Santos, Joven G. Valenzuela, Jr., and An Marie Ferrer./dswd6/Nicole Ann Ebojo & AJ Ambos.