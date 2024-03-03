Additional 1,800 hog raisers to receive cash aid from Capitol

About 1,800 more hog raisers affected by African swine fever and other hog diseases in Negros Occidental are set to receive financial assistance this March.

Chiqui Gonzales, provincial social welfare officer, said more than 3,000 affected hog raisers received cash assistance of P2,000 from the provincial government last year.

Gonzales said Capitol allocated P10 million for 5,000 hog raisers affected by the onslaught of hog diseases in the province.

Dr. Placeda Lemana, provincial veterinarian, said her office is continuing their ASF surveillance in Negros Occidental, especially in eight local government units severely hit by the hog disease.

They are aiming to lift the red status of these LGUs into pink, for the raisers to ship their hogs out of Negros, she said.

Negros Occidental, which has a P6 billion swine industry, recorded almost 18,000 hog deaths in 20 areas since April last year.

Losses to the industry were estimated to be around P200 million.*