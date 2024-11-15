Additional power generation projects needed under CNP

Although power transmission is stable at present, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) is advocating for additional power generation projects to ensure a stable transmission system under the new Cebu-Negros-Panay (CNP) backbone, according to Cynthia Perez-Alabanza, head of NGCP's Public Relations Department, on Wednesday.

While power transmission services and grid reliability have improved across the three islands following the energization of the CNP 230-kilovolt (kV) Backbone Project Stage 3 (CNP3) in March, Alabanza emphasized that these developments alone do not provide a complete solution to the challenges of managing an island-based energy system.

"NGCP has long advocated for power sufficiency on each island because we cannot rely solely on imports from other islands," Alabanza said during the Power 101 forum held at L' Fisher Hotel in Bacolod City. "Each island must be able to meet its own energy needs."

She also stressed the importance of a balanced energy mix to avoid vulnerability to fluctuations in specific energy technologies, adding that NGCP should have interconnections in place to ensure reliability during contingencies.

Neil Martin Modina, head of NGCP Visayas Systems Operations, shared that before March this year, the transmission backbone serving Negros only had two lines with smaller capacities.

"Now, we have four lines," Modina noted.

The CNP3 project upgraded the existing Amlan-Samboan submarine cable, which connects Cebu and Negros. In the first stage of the project, a new 230-kV transmission line from Bacolod to EB Magalona was added, and in the second stage, the Cebu Substation was upgraded to a 230kV level.

"Currently, the transmission system in Negros is better than ever, thanks to CNP3," said NGCP Transmission Planning Manager Michael Baylosis.

"Transmission and power generation go hand in hand. Sufficient power generation, supported by reliable transmission, is the key to optimized energy development," Baylosis added. (TDE)