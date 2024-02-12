Adopted Son, Honorary Mayor honored at 19th Bacolaodiat Spring Festival Gala Night

The Chinese Filipino (Tsinoy) community in Bacolod City and Negros Occidental gathered at the Spring Festival Gala Night to celebrate the Chinese New Year through the staging of the 19th Bacolaodiat Festival.

It was held at the SMX Convention Center. SM City Bacolod on February 10.

The gala night was a gathering of the Tsinoys to partake in food, strengthen family bonds, and increase ties among friends and business linkages.

The grand gala night was a feast and a night full of festive entertainment and fun memories among the attendees who were mostly clad in their Chinese-inspired clothing.

It was a night that made the attendees forget about the cares of life even for short moments and enjoy the celebration with positive vibes.

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo "Albee" Benitez led the celebration with the full support of the Tsinoy community.

It was a full house.

There were dragon and lion dances, children dancing as well as the youth participants giving their energy to entertain the guests with their Chinese-inspired dances and with the use of LED lights for the electrifying night-mode dances.

Mr. Johhny Uy, who represented Mr. Lucio L. Co, the adopted son and honorary mayor of Bacolod conveyed the sincerest gratitude of the latter for the honor and recognition bestowed on him by the City Government of Bacolod through the leadership of Mayor Albee.

Co said, "Thank you for the honor of naming me as the Honorary Mayor of Bacolod City and its adopted son. Bacolod City means so much to me, my family, and our business interests. Since 2013, our presence here has grown and we look forward to the continued strengthening of our holdings here to benefit the people of Bacolod for which we hope to create more jobs and greater livelihood opportunities."

He said that much that he would love to call Bacolod his home, however, he does not need to because Bacolod is in the able hands of Mayor Albee Benitez who has done a tremendous job in bringing development, prosperity peace, and order to this great city.

Co also emphasized that while leaders are at the forefront of championing our causes, real change begins with each of us. People must be part of the process of change and so I call on all of you to play your distinct and unique role in building a better Bacolod for future generations.*