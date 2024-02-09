ADOPTED SON OF BACOLOD | Bacolaodiat Festival to highlight Lucio Co's conferment as honorary mayor

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez said the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) will hold a special session on Saturday, February 10, for the conferment of business tycoon Lucio Co as honorary mayor of Negros Occidental’s capital city.

The conferment is one of the highlights of the 2024 Bacolaodiat Festival.

The SP approved a resolution declaring Co an adopted son of Bacolod City during its regular session on January 10.

The SP also conferred the title of Honorary Mayor of Bacolod on Co.

Benitez sought the SP’s approval of the titles bestowed on Co following the recommendation of the Bacolaodiat Inc. board.

From humble beginnings, Co has overcome great odds to achieve significant business milestones.

He is regarded as a driving force that propels diverse business sectors to unparalleled heights, and notably, his impact resonates as the current chairman of the Board of Directors for Cosco Capital, Inc. and Keepers Holis, also the director of Puregold Price Club, Inc. and Philippine Bank of Communications which are all listed with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

Co is also chairman of the Board of Directors, namely, Puregold Finance, Inc., Puregold Realty Leasing and Management, Inc., Clean Green Energy Corporation, Grass Gold Renewable Energy (G2REC) Corporation, Forbes Corporation, Pamana Water Corporation, among many others.

He has been an entrepreneur for the past 50 years and has received distinguished awards like Patron of Micro-Retail Entrepreneurship awarded by The Philippine Retailers Association in 2016, Gawad Lakan ng Kalakalan (Business Leader Award) conferred by the Employers Confederation of the Philippines in 2014, Most Outstanding Manilan-Recognition from the City Government of Manila in 2012.

Co now holds a pivotal role as the chairman of S&R Membership Shopping which will significantly impact Bacolod City's economic growth and development as it opens its doors to the public this year.

Furthermore, his continued commitment is evident through his current role as chairman of the Board at Bacolod Real Estate Development Corporation (Bredco), specifically in the development of the port of Bacolod City.

Benitez and the Bacolod SP acknowledged his exemplary endeavors and contribution, marking Co's esteemed status as an adopted son and conferring upon him the honorary title of mayor of Bacolod City.*