Agri Rep. Wilbert Lee checks on CLMRRH

Agri Party-List Rep.Wilbert Lee checked on some patients at the Corazon Lacson Montelibano Regional Hospital, on Thursday for possible assistance to patients.

Lee also said he met with CLMMRH Hospital Chief Dr. Julius Drilon for some improvements to the hospital.

Ong said every time he visits a place, he would always checks on government hospitals because the improvement of the country's health system is one of his priorities in Congress.

Ong was also a guest speaker during the Transport Summit at L' Fisher Hotel.

Meanwhile, Lee said he is pushing for making maintenance medicine for heart and blood ailments exempted from the value-added tax (VAT) to make these cheaper and more affordable.

In his House Bill No. 9924 or "VAT Exemption for Medicines Related to Cardiovascular Diseases Act," Lee said that having a heart ailment was not a joke, especially for those experiencing financial difficulties.

"Aside from the ailment, it hurts the pocket. The steep cost of the needed operation and the expensive maintenance medicine could cause blood pressure to go even higher," he said.

Lee noted that many Filipinos with heart ailments fail to regularly take their maintenance medication while others just stop taking them altogether because of their high prices.

"Healthy heart, happy life. Let's make every day Valentine's Day for those with heart ailments. Let's lessen their burden by making medicine cheaper and affordable," he said.

Lee cited a World Health Organization report that identified cardiovascular diseases as the top cause of death globally.

He also pointed to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), which showed that from January to July 2023, ischemic heart disease was the leading cause of death in the country, accounting for over 65,000 or 19 percent of total deaths. (TDE)