Agri secretary, PHILSHRIMP tackle shrimp industry challenges

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel recently convened the directors and Officers of the Philippine Shrimp Industry, Inc. aimed to address the array of challenges confronting the shrimp sector.

PHILSHRIMP GJ Sarrosa, President of, along with directors and officers representing various sectors of the shrimp industry met with the Agriculture Secretary and underscored a cohesive and unified organizational front.

The discussion primarily centered on the potential ramifications of recent shrimp importation placing the industry at risk due to price volatility, disease transmission, and food safety issues due to the absence of stringent regulations governing imported shrimp products.

The PSA data failing to mirror the estimated volume of shrimp production is also a matter of concern.

PHILSHRIMP underscored its stance during the meeting, advocating for the elevation of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to the status of a Department from its current Bureau status.

The rationale behind this proposal stems from recognizing the Philippines' status as an archipelagic nation, facing formidable challenges in managing fisheries due to resource constraints.

Many countries have established dedicated Departments of Fisheries to effectively address fishery-related concerns.

This position was formalized through a resolution presented during the 14th Philippine Shrimp Congress held in Bacolod City last year, which was subsequently relayed to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR).

PHILSHRIMP, Inc., serving as the unifying force for diverse sectors within the shrimp industry, comprising producers, hatchery operators, feed millers, and exporters, reaffirms its steadfast commitment to spearheading initiatives aimed at advancing and safeguarding the industry's prosperity.

In a spirit of genuine partnership, PHILSHRIMP endeavors to collaborate closely with government entities to ensure the sustained growth and well-being of the shrimp industry.*