Agro, eco-tourism facilities launched in Victorias

VICTORIAS City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez inaugurated three infrastructure projects for agricultural and eco-tourism development and gender inclusivity last week.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting took place in the Agricomplex, Barangay XIV for the inauguration of the Multi-Purpose Building II (Technology Demonstration and Research Farm Development), October 9, 2023.

The building will serve as a storage facility for incoming and current farm inputs, machinery, tools, equipment, and rice seeds.

Furthermore, it shall become a venue for various activities relevant to the agriculture sector of the city.

In his message, the City Mayor emphasized that the project is one of the efforts of the Victorias LGU, aimed at improving the competitiveness of local rice farmers and their income amid the implementation of the Philippine rice trade policy.

To further amplify the eco-tourism development in Victorias, a concrete foot trail and Monitoring Tower in Barangay VI-A Eco Trail were constructed.

Punong Barangay Anna Mae Claro, during the launch also on Oct. 9, expressed her gratitude to Benitez and the City Government of Victorias for the new improvements in their barangay, particularly in the Eco-Trail which has the most expansive wetland and mangrove forest in the city.

The Monitoring Tower was constructed to enhance eco-tourism in the mangrove forest and prohibit unauthorized intrusion by establishing control of the access in the vicinity.

Inclusive restroom

Moreover, an ‘all gender and family restroom’ was installed in the City Public Plaza, as part of the LGU’s advocacy for gender inclusivity.

Mayor Javi underlined that the project is “for everyone” and does not imply separation, but rather unity among all genders to uphold diversity and inclusivity.

Previously, the LGU launched its rainbow crosswalk and gazebo which affirmed the city’s stand on gender discrimination and all forms of violence against the LGBTQ community members.

Hence, Mayor Javi further stressed this advocacy and shared that the city is one and united in this cause.

City Administrator Atty. Lindolf De Castro, department heads, and city employees from concerned offices, partners, and stakeholders joined the simultaneous inauguration ceremonies.