AIA Philippines strengthens presence in Visayas with new branch in Bacolod

AIA Philippines Life and General Insurance Company Inc. (AIA Philippines), formerly Philam Life, announced the inauguration of its newest branch in Bacolod City, further expanding its footprint in the Visayas region.

This expands AIA Philippines' nationwide network and underscores the company's commitment to providing life and health protection to more Filipinos, helping them live healthier, longer, and better lives.

Located over 700 kilometers south of Manila, Bacolod City is known as the City of Smiles, and one of the rising economic powerhouses in the country. Recently named the Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit in Provincial Highly Urbanized Cities Category, Bacolod represents a key market for AIA Philippines. As the city flourishes, so does the demand for comprehensive financial security and health insurance products.

"This new branch signifies our dedication to Bacolod's growth and our mission to support Filipinos across Visayas," said AIA Philippines president and CEO Melita Teo. "As the needs of Filipinos evolve, AIA Philippines continues to innovate our suite of solutions and services to meet those needs. This branch equips and empowers our agency force in the city, helping individuals and families live healthier, longer, and better lives in a constantly changing world."

AIA's Bacolod branch will contribute to local job creation by housing a team of highly trained agents who provide financial advice and support, guiding clients in selecting the right protection plans tailored to their unique needs -- contributing to the financial security of the city's growing population.

With over 75 years of experience serving Filipinos through insurance protection, AIA Philippines remains committed to understanding evolving needs, and empowering individuals and families across the country. The company offers a wide range of insurance solutions that can help more Filipinos achieve their goals, protect themselves and their loved ones, and secure their future.

To know more about AIA Philippines, visit https://www.aia.com.ph. (PR)