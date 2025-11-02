Aida’s Chicken Inasal recognized as Michelin Selected

"This is a celebration of everything we love about Bacolod -- our vibrant culture, rich cuisine, and the warmth in our inasal that can make anyone's heart smile with every bite."

This was the reaction of Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya after Aida’s Chicken Inasal has been recognized as Michelin Selected by the 2026 Michelin Guide at Marriott Manila Hotel on October 30, 2025.

A total of 108 establishments in the Philippines were announced as part of its guide.

Gasataya said from the smoky grills of the Manokan Country to the pages of the world’s most trusted food guide -- that’s the Bacolod flavor shining through.

"Our very own Aida’s Chicken Inasal has been recognized as Michelin Selected by no other than the 2026 Michelin Guide," he said.

He added that Aida’s has brought the warmth of Bacolod’s culinary heritage and the pride of its people to the global stage.

Aida’s Chicken Inasal was operating in Bacolod City with some branches, including in Makati, which was being reviewed by Michelin for its signature Bacolod-style chicken inasal.

"With Negrense icons JP Anglo, Tony Boy Escalante, and the late Margarita Forés also earning global praise, Bacolod and Negros continue to prove that our smiles aren’t the only thing the world can’t resist -- our food is just as unforgettable," Gasataya said.

A total of 74 establishments were named under the Michelin Selected category for offering quality food and a noteworthy dining experience.

"Congratulations, Aida’s! You’ve brought the warmth of Bacolod’s cuisine and the pride of our people to the world’s table," Gasataya said. (MAP)