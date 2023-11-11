‘AKYAT-BAHAY’ SUSPECTS? | Two men shot dead in Bacolod City

Two men were shot to death by an unidentified person on board a motorcycle at Araneta Street, Barangay 15, Bacolod City, at about 1 a.m. Friday, November 10.

Police identified the victims as Nobert Belonio Aguda "alias Apong," a resident of Purok Maliugyon, Barangay 35, and Kenneth Jamandre, a resident of Purok Tulihaw, Barangay 16, both in Bacolod City.

Major Elmer Bonilla, commander of Police Station 1, said the victims were walking along Araneta Street when the suspect, who was on board a motorcycle, fired at them several times using a .45 caliber pistol.

The victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot, as the suspect fled.

Police recovered from scene of the crime eight empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol and five deformed bullets.

Bonilla claimed the victims were involved in several "akyat-bahay" incidents in various barangays.

He said Aguda has pending records at Police Station 1 and other police stations in the city.

Aside from “akyat-bahay,” he added that the suspects might also be involved in other illegal activities in Bacolod.

Bonilla noted that the families of the victims also admitted that both of them were involved in illegal activities.

The police also checked the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera near the area, but the footage was not clear.

Bonilla said they are still gathering pieces of evidence to determine the motive and identify the perpetrator.

Bonilla also urged witnesses who may have information to come out and help authorities bring the perpetrator to justice.*