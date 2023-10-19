Alacre family receives P500K aid from Romualdez

The family of Loreta Alacre, the Negrense overseas Filipino worker who was killed in Israel, received Wednesday, October 18, the P500,000 cash assistance from the office of Speaker Martin Romualdez and Tingog party-list Representative Yedda Marie Romualdez at their home in Sitio Camay-an, Brgy. Cadiz Viejo, Cadiz City.

Rizalino Roxas from the office of Romualdez and Delwyn Layson of the Tingog party-list went to the house of the Alacre family to turn over the amount to her siblings.

Roxas and Layson said that aside from the cash assistance, they will extend whatever help the family needs.

Loreta, who worked as a caregiver in Israel for 17 years, was among those killed by Hamas militants during an attack at a music festival near Gaza Strip.

Mayor Salvador Esclante Jr. said the city government will also extend its help to the family especially since Loreta is the one that sends her nephews and nieces to school.

Escalante said the city also put up canopies and cleared the dirt road leading to the Alacre house as part of preparations for the arrival of the cadaver of Loreta.

"We have talked to the family and they are amenable to moving her body to the nearby St. Peregrine Chapel which has a bigger space especially since there are reports that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will also arrive," the mayor said.

He added that the students in the family will be entered into the scholarship program of the city government.

However, it is much better that they will have personal scholarships as the city has a small budget, he added.

Escalante said that there are nine OFWs in Israel who are from Cadiz City.

"Some of them will not come home," he said.

Escalante also said that he will meet with Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson on Thursday, October 19, to discuss what assistance can be given to the family.*