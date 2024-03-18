Albee seeks re-election; no lineup yet

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo “Albee” Benitez confirmed over the weekend that he will seek re-election in the coming 2025 elections under the banner of Team Asenso.

"I am staying put. Yes, I will seek re-election," Benitez said.

However, he said their political line-up has not yet been discussed.

On the possibility for him to run for senator, Benitez said. "I have not received any offer, although there are talks."

He also denied reports that he is not on good terms with Bacolod Lone District Rep. Greg Gasataya.

He said they talked during the groundbreaking of the new building of the Home of the Blind in Brgy. Mansilingan on Friday, March 15.

"I asked him about the status of the redistricting bill in Bacolod. He said it was filed as the second of the 25 local government units asking for a redistricting. We want to make sure the President is on board. He is not too fond of dividing LGUs. But for a greater reason, we may be able to convince the President to do it for Bacolod," Benitez said.

On reports that Gasataya will run against him in the coming election, Benitez said, "Everything is a possibility. Everyone has the freedom to do what they want."

He said Gasataya has a say on who will replace him in his district.

Benitez also said that Abang Lingkod party-list Rep. Stephen Paduano has expressed interest in being a supporter and not as a candidate in the 2025 elections.

"He told me he is tired," Benitez said.

"We are in exciting times. The political dynamics of what's happening right now not just locally, but also nationally and these are the things that also affect the local political environment," he added.

Benitez also said that the Kilusan Ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino, which he founded, is still pending at the Commission on Elections to be recognized as a political party.

The original purpose of the new party that they initiated was to embrace the philosophy and ideology of this administration based on unity.

Kilusan Ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino embraces the whole platform and slogan of this administration, Benitez added.*