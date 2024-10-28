Alleged drug personality shot dead in Bacolod

An alleged drug personality in Bacolod City was shot to death by two unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants at JJJ Lobaton Building, Araneta Street, Barangay Tangub at about 11 p.m. Saturday, October 26.

Police identified the fatality as Christopher Zuniga, a resident of Barangay Pahanocoy.

Captain Greeky Cayao, commander of Police Station 8, said yesterday Zuniga parked his motorcycle along JJJ Lobaton Building, Araneta Street when unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants fired at him several times and fled towards the south direction of Araneta Street.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

Police recovered from the crime scene four empty shells of unidentified firearms, four plastic sachets of suspected shabu, P900 cash, and a motorcycle.

The police are eyeing illegal drugs as a possible motive in the killing of the victim.

Cayao said Zuniga was a former detainee for violation of illegal drugs and was released in September 2023.

He said they would coordinate with the business establishment near the area to check the closed-circuit television (CCTV) to determine the identity of the suspects, who are wearing helmets. /MAP