Alleged NPA instructor surrenders in La Castellana

An alleged female political instructor of the insurgent New People's Army (NPA) surrendered to authorities in Barangay Sag-ang in the town of La Castellana on Monday, January 22.

Authorities have requested not to identify the now-former rebel, aged 71 and a resident of Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office spokesperson Maj. Rhojn Darell Nigos said the former insurgent surrendered directly to local town officials.

He said that when the officials talked to the former rebel, she revealed that she was one of the individuals who got into a gun battle with elements of the Philippine Army's 62nd Infantry Battalion (62IB) on January 17 in the said town.

It can be recalled that the 62nd Infantry Battalion was sent to the area of Hacienda Gomez in the town's Barangay Sag-ang after they received word that the NPA rebels were extorting and attempting to recruit some of the village's residents.

The said battle resulted in the deaths of two rebels.

Following the fight, the former rebel claimed that she attempted to escape the pursuing government forces.

However, she soon realized that the area she was in was encircled, which is why she chose to yield herself to the authorities.

Nigos said the local town police are now trying to find out if she has any pending arrest warrants.

If she was not involved in any heinous crime incidents, such as murder, Nigos said she would likely receive a pardon following the proclamation made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in November of last year, which granted amnesty to rebels.

Authorities will also review if the former rebel will be eligible for the government's Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

In the meantime, Nigos said the former rebel is currently placed under the custody of the La Castellana Municipal Police Station.*