Allied Medical Health Sciences Student Crowned Miss UNO-R 2024

The title of Miss University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos (UNO-R) 2024 has been awarded to Cielo Marie Omboy, a student from the College of Allied Medical Health Sciences (CAMHS). She triumphed over seven other candidates in this prestigious school-based pageant.

Miss Omboy was crowned Miss UNO-R on November 19, 2024, during a ceremony at the school gymnasium. In addition to the crown, she earned several special awards, including Best in Production, Best in Swimsuit, Best in Evening Gown, Ms. Photogenic, Ms. JOR Travel and Tours, and Ms. G Factor.

The first runner-up title went to Julianah Cassandra Makilan, representing the College of Arts and Sciences, while Alyssah Andrea Angeles from the College of Business and Accountancy was named second runner-up.

Miss Angeles, the second runner-up, also received multiple special awards, including Best in Talent, People’s Choice Award, Miss Aspire Specialists Award, Miss Cheekchinshop Choice, Miss Ontz Marketing, Ms. G Factor 2024, Miss XFM, Ms. Chace Jewelry Choice Award, and Miss Melin Style.

College of Engineering Miss Joe Raine Matamoro won Best in Icon; Ms. Iska Beach and Ms. Metro Inn. While Miss Keith Darryl Alvarez of College of Criminal Justice Education won Miss Crave Technology Enterprise Solutions and Miss Vasoh K Skin Care Clinic

Other candidates included:

Keith Darryl N. Alvarez from the College of Criminal Justice Education

Zephaniah Grace Carias from the College of Education

Bernice Angela Aspan from the School of Law (SOL)

Mary Joerraine Matamoro from the College of Engineering

Christelle Caliston from the College of Information and Technology, who was named Ms. Congeniality

Miss Cielo Marie Omboy expressed her heartfelt gratitude for winning the crown.

Meanwhile, Miss Aspan shared her appreciation for those who supported her throughout her pageant journey. "This has been an incredible journey—my first and, undoubtedly, my last pageant. But I am truly honored to have represented the School of Law. I started from scratch—from a woman who had never worn high heels to one who suddenly found herself in 6-inch heels."

She added that the most valuable takeaway from the experience was the friendships she formed. "The bond I shared with my fellow candidates is something undeniably precious and will always be cherished."

The Miss UNO-R pageant is part of the University Week celebration. This year’s theme, "Recoletos Friendship: Illuminating Pilgrims of Hope and the Feast of Our Lady Nuestra Señora de la Salud," set the stage for an incredible fiesta!

The university grounds have been transformed into a vibrant celebration space, filled with joy, laughter, and excitement. When the UNO-R community comes together, the celebration becomes truly meaningful!

The University Week celebration runs from November 18 to 23, with each day filled with engaging experiences.