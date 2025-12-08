Almost P7M shabu seized in Negros Oriental

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P6,929,200 worth of shabu in a drug bust launched by Provincial Drug Enforce Unit of Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo) in Purok 5, Barangay Jilocon, San Jose, Negros Oriental, on December 6, 2025.

The operations led to the arrest of alias “Basim,” 33, a resident of Barangay Sta. Agueda, Pamplona, Negros Oriental.

Police recovered from the suspect several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing around 1,019 grams, along with marked money, one unit of S&W caliber .357 mm revolver loaded with three caliber .38mm live ammunition, and a motorcycle.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said the suspect was classified as high-value drug personality in Negros Oriental.

She said the operation was initiated after PDEU/PIU Norppo received information from a confidential informant indicating that the suspect was actively engaged in the sale and distribution of illegal drugs and was allegedly in possession of a firearm used during the transactions.

The suspect is currently detained at the custodial facility of Norppo. He will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, also commended the operating units for their precision and dedication, emphasizing that the outcome of the operation reflects the region’s strengthened anti-drug efforts.

Ibay reaffirmed the organization’s unwavering commitment to cut the supply chain of illegal drugs and ensure safer, drug-free communities across the region.

Ibay urged the public to remain vigilant and to continue supporting law enforcement efforts by reporting suspicious individuals or activities in their areas, adding that community cooperation, combined with steadfast police action, remains a crucial force in the fight against illegal drugs. (MAP)