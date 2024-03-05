Aloha medical mission in Bago City this week

The Aloha Medical Mission, in collaboration with the City Government of Bago and St. Scholastica's Bacolod Alumnae Foundation, is holding a five-day dental mission at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center starting today, March 4.

The opening day was graced by Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo and First Lady Ma’am Jeanne Louise “Jarie” Yulo.

Now on its second year, the team composed of some dentists from Hawaii is providing free tooth extraction services to the Bagonhons.

They are being joined by volunteer-dentists from Manila and Negros Occidental including those of the Philippine Dental Association - Bacolod City Chapter, Local Government Units of Kabankalan and Victorias, Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, Negros Occidental District Jail and Provincial Health Office.

On the first day, they target to cater to 330 bonafide city residents on a first come, first served basis. (PR)