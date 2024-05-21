Alumni homecoming at CHMSU all set

Let's all “GlOw” home together to CHMSU!

The long-awaited annual Grand Alumni Homecoming of Carlos Hilado Memorial State University (CHMSU) will be on May 25.

All graduates of Negros Occidental School of Arts and Trades (NOSAT), Negros Occidental College of Arts and Trades (NOCAT), Paglaum State College (PSC), Carlos Hilado Memorial State College (CHMSC), and CHMSU are invited to join the celebration.

This year's theme, "Shining Stars: Honoring the Past and Celebrating the Future by Radiating Inspiration, Passion, and Brilliance," sets the stage for an unforgettable reunion proudly hosted by the Silver Jubilarians of High School Batch 1999 together with Golden Jubilarians of Batch 1974.

It's time to reconnect with old friends, classmates, mentors, and acquaintances as we prepare to light up the night with a dazzling neon-themed party at the CHMSU-Talisay grounds!

Embrace this momentous occasion with cherished memories of yesteryears, limitless possibilities of tomorrow, and a gathering with one mind, one heart, and one CHMSU spirit.

For further details, stay updated by following the 2024 CHMSU Grand Alumni Homecoming page on Facebook. See you there! (PR)