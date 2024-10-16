Alvarez asks Zayco, Miranda for friendly contest

Former Vice Governor and Congressman Genaro "Lim-ao" Alvarez asks his opponents for the Mayor of Kabankalan City to have friendly politics for the coming 2025 elections.

Alvarez confirmed that after he filed his candidacy, incumbent Mayor Benjie Miranda with his wife and running mate Divina visited him in his office at Coloso, St.

Their pictures have been the "talk of the town" in the city and created various speculations. Alvarez said Miranda was his supporter when he was a Barangay Kagawad.

"I told Miranda that if I am elected as Mayor I will give him a job and his wife but if I lose they don't need to worry because I don't need a job in the government," Alvarez said.

He also revealed that he asked former Governor Isidro Zayco who is also running for Mayor of the city that they would not throw issues against each other because it would not be good for both of them.

"We are second cousins in the Perez side of the family," Alvarez said. He said he has already gone to 21 of the 32 barangays in the city and so far 20 barangays have welcomed him and only one did not.

"I will go to the remaining 11 barangays in the next few days," he added.

He also revealed that Alice Zayco, niece of former Governor Zayco and daughter of former Mayor Pedro Zayco is his running mate for Vice Mayor and that he has 10 complete slate for city councilors composed of Punong Barangays.

He said he did not inform his children especially 6th District Rep. Mercedes Alvarez when he filed his COC.

"I'm already 81 years old do I need the blessings of my children? I think it's the other way around. They have no choice anyway," Alvarez said.

He said he would build a coliseum worth P200 to P300 million if he wins as Mayor. He will also build a 3-story public market so that there will be no sidewalk vendors in the city and he will finish the Kabankalan City Airport in just six months if he is elected as Mayor. (TDE)