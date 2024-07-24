Alvarez has not endorsed any bet yet in the 6th district

Negros Occidental Sixth District Rep. Mercedes Alvarez said she has not endorsed any candidate yet in any of the localities in the district including Kabankalan City for the 2025 elections.

She said that former Governor and Kabankalan City Mayor Isidro Zayco has not yet talked to her about any plans for 2025.

"He has not mentioned anything yet about politics, especially about his plans in Kabankalan City," Alvarez said of Zayco.

Zayco has been very visible in Kabankalan City and has been reported to be making a comeback for Mayor to take back the city from incumbent Mayor Nejie Miranda.

Alvarez also said she is not aware of reports that Board Member Valentino Miguel Alonso will also run for Mayor of the city.

She denied having already endorsed Alonso. Alvarez said she is now focusing on her work especially giving priorities to attend to the needs of her constituents on the effect of the El Niño phenomenon. (TDE)