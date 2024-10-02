Alvarez not endorsing bets yet in the 6th district

Sixth district Rep. Mercedes Alvarez is not endorsing any candidate yet in the district until October 9 when the filing of Certificate of Candidacy will be finished.

Alvarez did not comment if she will endorse the come back bid of former Mayor Isidro Zayco in Kabankalan City challenging incumbent Mayor Benjie Miranda.

" We'll wait until October 9 when we already know who are the candidates," Alvarez said.

Alvarez is the niece of Zayco as her father former Congressman Genaro "Lim-ao" Alvarez is the second cousin of Zayco.

Alvarez and Zayco are members of the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC).

Zayco has already stated that he will support Alvarez's re-election bid.

She will be challenged by former Mayor Ernesto Estrao.

Alvarez fielded her COC Tuesday at the Comelec Provincial Office with reelectionist Board Member Jeffrey Tubola and her nephew Sipalay City Councilor Genaro Rafael, IV who is also running for Board Member in the 6th district. (TDE)