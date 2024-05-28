Alvarez opposes divorce measure

"Family is very important, that's why I voted ‘no’ for divorce," said Negros Occidental Sixth District Rep. Mercedes Alvarez.

Alvarez said she voted “no” for divorce because grounds included irreconcilable differences, “for me, it is too broad and too encompassing that it could be any reason for a person to file a divorce," Alvarez further explained.

She cited that it is written in the Constitution where there are three specific provisions that state that family is very important in the marriage life of couples so that in the current bill passed, it could be easy for people to file a divorce based on such ground, Alvarez added.

Two other Negros solons who also voted against the Absolute Divorce Act passed by the House of Representatives on the third and final reading were Fifth District Rep. Emilio Yulo III and Second District Rep. Alfredo Marañon III.*