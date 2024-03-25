Alvarez very optimistic about NIR Law

Negros Occidental Sixth District Rep. Mercedes Alvarez said she is very optimistic that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. would sign into law the creation of the Negros Island Region (NIR).

Alvarez said that NIR which will group Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor in one new region has been approved Friday, March 22, by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) without any opposition.

She also said that the NIR bill would no longer pass through the joint Bicameral Committee as the House of Representatives has adopted the Senate version of the bill.

"By April, we hope the bill would be transmitted to the Office of the President and it depends on when it would be signed by the president," Alvarez said.

The bill creating NIR has been passed by both the lower house and the Senate.

She also said that most of the regional offices of the agencies under the Agricultural sector, as well as security and agencies related to Finance, will be situated in Negros Occidental.*