Amoebiasis cases reported in Sipalay

Cases of amoebiasis are reported in Sipalay City.

Four residents in Barangay Manlucahoc have tested positive for amoebiasis, based on the information released by the Sipalay City Health Office (CHO) Wednesday morning, November 8.

Dr. Florecio Juplo, Sipalay CHO head, said they currently have 31 other patients who are exhibiting symptoms of amoebiasis, such as stomach aches and low bowel movement.

Ten are currently admitted to the city's hospital, including the four who have already tested positive for amoeba.

Juplo said they immediately conducted an investigation and found out that the residents in the area were getting their water supply from a well.

The CHO, in coordination with barangay officials, initiated chlorination for the water source to prevent more cases from occurring.

Juplo added that they are currently waiting for testing kits from the Provincial Health Office to conduct water sampling in the area and identify the source of the amoeba.*