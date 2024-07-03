Angara is next Education Secretary

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has named Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara as the next Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) made the announcement in a social media post Tuesday.

Angara will replace Vice President Sara Duterte, who resigned as DepEd chief on June 19.

The PCO noted Angara’s “extensive legislative history” and his role in significant educational reforms.

“His notable legislative achievements include the Universal Access to Tertiary Education Act and the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (K-12),” it said.

In a separate news release, the PCO said Marcos announced Angara’s appointment during the 17th Cabinet Meeting in Malacañang.

“Sonny has agreed to take on the brief of the Department of Education,” Marcos was quoted as saying in the PCO news release.

Angara holds a Master of Laws from Harvard University, a Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Philippines, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics.

He also garnered support from key educational organizations, with the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (COCOPEA) and the Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities (PACU), endorsing to the President his appointment as new DepEd chief.

The DepEd welcomed the appointment of Angara as its next Secretary.

In a statement, DepEd Undersecretary and spokesperson Michael Poa expressed optimism in the improvement of the quality of basic education under the helm of Angara.

"The DepEd community looks forward to working with the new leadership as we continue our relentless pursuit towards improving the quality of Basic Education in the country," he said in a statement.

Angara, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude to Marcos as he vowed to work closely with various stakeholders and his predecessors, including Vice President Duterte.

"I am deeply honored and grateful to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the trust he has placed in me as the Secretary of the Department of Education. This significant responsibility is one I accept with humility and a profound sense of duty," he said in a separate statement.

He assured collaboration with the entire administration to enhance the overall quality of education in the country.

Angara will assume office on July 19. (with a report from Stephanie Sevillano/PNA)