Animal disease-affected raisers get aid from Capitol

The Provincial Veterinary Office symbolically turned over of feeder cattle to livestock raisers as part of the Provincial Government’s Cattle Fattening Program, an alternative livelihood for animal raisers in crisis.

Negros Occidental Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando Diaz and Provincial Veterinarian Placeda Lemana led the ceremonial entrustment on Friday, December 1.

The program aims to provide alternative livelihood or source of additional family income to hog raisers affected by natural disasters and calamities particularly the recent incidence of Transboundary Animal Diseases (TADs) such as ASF and hog cholera.

The recipients are animal raisers from the LGUs of Murcia, E.B. Magalona 9District 3), Bago City, Valladolid, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City (District 4), Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Himamaylan City, Hinigaran, and La Castellana (District 5).

Under the said program, the Feeder Cattle will be provided to qualified recipients to be sourced from the Negros First Ranch and Provincial Livestock Breeding Center and Dairy Farm.

The cattle will be fattened to its desired weight of at least 100 kgs., and will be sold on a live-weight basis; the recipients will then be entitled to receive a share of the proceeds. (PR)