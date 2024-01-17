Animal raisers told to brace for El Niño

Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Placeda Lemana told animal raisers in Negros Occidental to prepare for the intensified effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

Lemana said Tuesday, January 16, that her office has not yet received any reports of ill animals because of the hot weather.

"We are prepared," she added.

Lemana said that among the symptoms of sick animals are flu, pneumonia, and Newcastle disease.

She urged animal raisers to have their animals vaccinated.

The hot weather conditions caused by the dry spell of the El Niño will cause stunting in the growth of animals because of stress, Lemana pointed out.

It will also cause the low production of eggs, she added.

She said that farmers should ensure that their animals have enough water, and ventilation and keep them away from direct sunlight.*