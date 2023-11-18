ANOTHER CLOSURE ORDER | 20 more business establishments set to be shut down in Bacolod

The Bacolod City Legal Office is scheduled to serve the closure order to at least 20 business establishments in Bacolod City for operating without a business permit.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Friday, November 17, they are now preparing the documents to serve the closure order this month.

On November 16, a total of nine business establishments in Bacolod City were closed by the city government for operating without a business permit.

The closure order was implemented by the City Legal Office (CLO)-Enforcement Team along Arceo Drive/Panaad, Barangay Mansilingan.

Ting said the closure order was implemented for violation of Section 65, Article 20 of City Ordinance No. 565, Series of 2011, or the Revised Revenue Code of Bacolod City, as per the recommendation of the Permits and License Division Office.

"Of the nine business establishments, some of them went to our office Friday and showed their on-process documents but they should finish it so they can reopen again," he said.

He added the business establishment owners were already given notices to process their permit but they failed to do so.

Once they have secured their business permit, Ting noted that the owner can coordinate with their office so they can remove the tarpaulin or notice of closure.

Ting reminded the nine business establishment owners not to remove the notice of closure placed in front of their business establishments to avoid additional penalties.*