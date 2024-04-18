Another infant in Negros Occidental dies of pertussis

Another infant in Negros Occidental died of pertussis on April 16, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Girlie Pinongan confirmed on Wednesday, April 17.

Pinongan said the casualty was a two-month-old female infant who died in a district hospital in northern Negros.

Specimens were immediately taken and they will be subjected to a confirmation test from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Pinongan added.

As of April 17, the province has a total of 39 pertussis cases with two deaths. The first casualty was a one-month-old male infant who died at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Regional Hospital.

Of the cases, Pinongan said eight were confirmed, 13 were negative, and 18 were probable cases.

Most of the patients are from one month old to 62 years old, Pinongan added.*