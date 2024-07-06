Another P1.2-M shabu seized in Bacolod

Another P1.2 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in separate drug bust operations by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) on July 4 and 5, in Bacolod City.

The operations also led to the arrest of Ed Ryan Hermino, 30, a resident of Purok Villa Esperanza, Barangay Tangub; and Ronan Jay Garcia, 28, a resident of Purok Ylac, Barangay 1, both in Bacolod City.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed Garcia was arrested by operatives of CDEU after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer at Purok Ylac, Barangay 1, at about 4:25 a.m. Friday, July 5.

Police recovered from Garcia's possession seven heat-sealed and one knot-tied plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 75 grams with an estimated market value of P510,000, the P3,000 marked money and pouch.

Hermino was also arrested by operatives of PDEG at Purok Villa Esperanza, Barangay Tangub, at about 8:29 p.m. Thursday, July 4.

Police recovered from Hermino's possession two small heat-sealed, 11 medium-heat-sealed, and one knot-tied transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 105 grams with an estimated market value of P714,000, the P1,000 marked money and a pouch.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Stations 1 and 8. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

On Wednesday, July, 3, about 775 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P5.1 million were also seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 8 at Purok Mars, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City.

The operation also led to the arrest of George Jayme Jr., 49, a resident of Zone 5, Poblacion, Murcia, and Dharryl Escanuela, 41, a native of Olongapo City, Zambales and temporarily stationed at the Royal Amri Hotel, Barangay 7, Bacolod City.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession 11 big heat-sealed and seven knot-tied transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, the P3,000 marked money, P2, 684 cash, sling bag, and coin purse./MAP.