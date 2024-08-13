Another P1.7M shabu seized in Bacolod

Another P1.7 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by the Philippine National Police (PNP)-Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operation Unit (PDEG-SOU)-6 (Western Visayas) at Purok Uno Sisi, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City, at about 2:22 a.m. Sunday, August 11.

The operation also led to the arrest of Marivic Montes, 54, and Ray-An Espinosa, 39, both residents of the said village.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession 11 plastic sachets and three knot-tied transparent plastics of suspected shabu weighing 255 grams, the P6,000 marked money, and a sling bag.

The police said the suspects were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

On August 10, an estimated P2 million worth of suspected shabu was also seized in a joint drug bust operation by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and Police Station 8 at Lopue’s South Square, Barangay Tangub, Bacolod City./ MAP