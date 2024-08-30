Many of us grow up in a religious family. A number of us are baptized as babies before we can speak or walk. The women in our family would teach us at a young age to pray. We joined the church catechism or attended Sunday school. Some of us attended Catholic schools. We participate in the Sunday mass or even every day masses and attend Sunday worship. We believe in a Supreme Being and we have lots of faith.

Praying is a way of life for the faithful. I have received many blessings because of answered prayers. Recently, I celebrated my birthday. I am grateful for the gift of another year. My nephew took the Psychometrician Board Exam and passed. Yes, he studied and prepared for the test but we believe our prayers also helped him answer the board exam questions. His closest friends also passed the board. We are full of gratitude.

People pray for anything. Something we want or need. Some pray for healing, for good health and safety. We pray for just everything. Couples often pray to have children. We pray for vocations. We pray for someone to win in the elections. Many prayers are answered but sometimes, it is delayed or sometimes it is not answered.

Yesterday, I watched “Love Child,” a movie about the struggles of a young couple with a child with special needs, diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), organized by Happy Beginners School of Learning. Some of their students and teachers were in the movie.

Mr. Jonathan Jurilla, the director of the film stated:

“My son, Oyen, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at age two. For the past 13 years, my family and I have dedicated ourselves to addressing his condition, which has tested our commitment, stretched our capabilities, and redefined our love. This journey has profoundly impacted our careers and perspectives on life. Despite ASD affecting one in every 100 Filipinos, misconceptions persist. With this film, I aim to raise awareness about ASD, emphasizing that it is not an illness but a human condition requiring deep social understanding. It affects not just the individual but their entire family, demanding collective efforts and government support. This film is a legacy for Oyen and all individuals with special needs.”

Having a son is a gift… but what if this child comes with special needs? Do we give up? Of course not. The hardships are real. As Prof. Jurilla said, it comes with so many challenges.

I highly recommend that you watch this film. I cried and laughed in the movie. It was a nice to see familiar faces. Many actors are friends or people we see in school and in the mall. I loved it when the parents were told that they are “superheroes.” I am sure many parents also prayed for strength to carry these “burdens” they experienced.

By the way, according to psychiatry.org, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental condition involving persistent challenges with social communication, restricted interests and repetitive behavior. While autism is considered a lifelong disorder, the degree of impairment in functioning because of these challenges varies between individuals with autism.

Many children with autism may find it hard to communicate and interact with other people. However, if detected early, there are ways to treat them. They can learn to live on their own and even work. Each child’s development varies. It is best to seek help from the developmental pediatrician.

There are also unanswered prayers. I am a kakampink. I prayed that Atty. Leni Robredo would be the next President. However, it was Bongbong Marcos who won the elections. God has a different plan for Leni. Atty. Leni founded Angat Bahay, a non-government organization that inspires hope and bayanihan by harnessing the energies of partners, volunteers, and supporters to empower Filipino communities, especially the marginalized was born.. This organization has started helping others since Atty. Leni was the Vice President. A documentary was recently shown about the people’s campaign for her Presidency. It was a happy reunion for the kakampinks.

Let us continue to pray.

P.S. September is suicide prevention month. “Run for Hope” is going to be this Sunday, September 1. This meaningful event is an advocacy to support suicide prevention and mental health wellness. This is organized by White Coat Psychological Clinic and Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) Mental Unit. See you there.